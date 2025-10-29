Sunny Leone shares why she’s beyond excited for this year’s Halloween

Mumbai, Oct 29 Actress Sunny Leone is all set to embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween with unmatched excitement this year.

The ‘Jism 2’ actress, who never misses a chance to celebrate the festival in style, shared why this year’s Halloween feels extra special for her. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny shared a video of her where she expressed her deep love for Halloween, calling it one of her favourite holidays of the year—alongside Christmas and Thanksgiving.

She revealed that she enjoys throwing Halloween parties even more than any other celebration. The actress shared that she has been busy decorating her home all week and is preparing DIY decorations, including headstones and a playful “naughty” cross, to add a fun spooky touch to her setup. Sharing the clip, Leone wrote, “Halloween is coming and I am beyond excited this year for a very very scary occasion where the monsters, ghosts and ghouls come out to play!! Lol.”

In the video Sunny Leone said, “So can I tell you guys how much I love Halloween? Like, it's one of my favourite holidays of the year and I love it so much. I would rather have a Halloween party, the other one is Christmas and Thanksgiving, than any other party of the year. And I love it so much, I've been decorating all week. And tonight is DIY, I make some headstones and a very, very naughty cross. I can't wait for Halloween, guys, I'm so excited. My children finally want a scary Halloween. I have been waiting so long, years and years, and now I get to have a little fun and scare them.”

Observed annually on October 31, Halloween is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the United States. Known for its playful mix of spooky and fun traditions, the day brings together people of all ages who dress up as ghosts, witches, superheroes, or even pumpkins.

