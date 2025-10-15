Sunny Leone wishes daughter Nisha on 10th birthday, calls her "bright shining star sent from heaven"

Mumbai Oct 15 Bollywood actress Sunny Leone took to her social media account to share a heartwarming post on the occasion of her daughter Nisha Kaur Webber's 10th birthday.

The actress penned a loving note expressing affection for her eldest child, marking the special day with an intimate family celebration at home. Sharing a series of adorable pictures from the birthday celebration, Sunny captioned the post, “Happy 10th birthday. I love you so so much. You're a bright shining star sent from heaven. We all are so proud of you,” tagging Nisha on her social media account.

The pictures shared by Sunny on her carousel post showcased herself, her husband Daniel Webber, and their three children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher, gathered around a beautiful birthday cake. The birthday girl is seen dressed in a casual t-shirt with a pink sash that reads “Birthday Girl”. The little girl is seen smiling as her parents and brothers help her cut the cake and feed each other.

Sunny's post quickly received love from fans and fellow industry celebrities who flooded the comment section in wishing Sunny's little girl on her special day. For the uninitiated, Nisha Kaur Webber was adopted by Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber in 2017 from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra. A year later, the couple welcomed twin boys, Asher and Noah, via surrogacy.

But the blessing of parenthood did not come easily to Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber. The couple had to go through a series of emotional ups and downs to finally see their dream of a happy family getting fulfilled. Sunny, who had appeared on actress Soha Ali Khan's podcast, explained the entire journey to parenthood.

Sunny explained, “We had four girls and two boys but that didn't work out. One day she's (surrogate) like, 'I am pregnant.' But we found out that the sack was blank. The baby was not going to grow.” She further expressed how it was extremely tough to accept the constant setbacks. “We were like, ‘Did we do something? Does God not love us? Why is this happening? And why can't we just adopt a little girl?” The actress also spoke on the process of adoption and how her daughter, Nisha, all of just 18 months then, came into their lives and made them experience parenthood.

“In that time of losing those four girls, we applied for adoption. We tell Nisha that she chose us. You picked us as parents. We didn't pick you, obviously. Nisha was just 18 months, but she was the size of a one-year-old. But I see her for the first time, and it's like, "That's my baby!!" exclaimed Sunny.

“There was an instant connection. It's like instant, like she's mine and not anybody else's now. That's Nisha Kaur Weber!” explained Sunny.

