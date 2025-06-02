Sunny Leone wraps up her bilingual South film, says she’s grateful for every memory made on set

Mumbai, June 2 Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has officially wrapped up shooting for her upcoming bilingual South film.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, the actress shared that she's thankful for every moment and memory created on set, marking the end of an exciting chapter in her career. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jism 2’ actress shared a couple of photos from the celebration and wrote, “So happy to wrap my next bilingual South film with a full heart—grateful for every moment and memory made on set.@pampally @riyaswayanad73 @vythirivillage @nikhilspraveen.”

In the images, Sunny is seen cutting a cake along with the cast and crew of the film. She also posed for group photos. The text on the cake read, “WM movies. Production No. 2 It’s a wrap.” With the shoot now officially wrapped, Sunny Leone's bilingual South film has completed its final schedule. The cast and crew marked the occasion with a small celebration on set, including a cake-cutting ceremony. The film, shot in both Tamil and Telugu, is expected to enter post-production soon, with more updates on the title and release date anticipated in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is all set to make her debut in Hollywood. In the untitled independent film, she will be seen portraying a United Nations peacekeeping soldier. Leaked photos from the film’s set made their way online, offering a sneak peek of Sunny Leone in full combat mode. Clad in military attire and holding a weapon, she was seen standing amid a war-ravaged backdrop. Another image showed her inside a high-tech control room, hinting at the film’s gripping, action-driven narrative.

The 44-year-old actress was last seen as the host of ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5,’ where she played a dual role as mentor and anchor. Looking ahead, she is preparing for an upcoming Netflix project and is also involved in several South Indian film ventures.

