“Sunny paaji is killing it”: Salman Khan congratulates Sunny Deol, ‘Gadar 2’ team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : As one of the most awaited releases of the week, ‘Gadar 2’ starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel hit the theatres today, the team has been receiving appreciation from fans and critics but received a special shout out from Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor shared Sunny Deol’s poster and wrote, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2.”

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the film showcased Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

Talking about the film, actor Sunny Deol earlier said, "Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It's a blessing to be able to bring back one of India's most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms."

Adding to this Ameesha Patel said, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans, once again."

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India, created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

Director Anil Sharma said, "We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries."

Meanwhile, Salman is busy hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT', which is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Recently, on the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman shared how his fans are his biggest strength and they keep motivating him to come back on Bigg Boss sets.

He said, "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar".

Salman's 'Bigg Boss' hosting avatar has definitely booked a special place in his fans' hearts. Over the years, he has formed a special connection with not just 'BB' avid watchers but also with the contestants.

On the acting front, he will be next seen in his much-awaited ‘Tiger 3’.

‘Tiger 3’, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

