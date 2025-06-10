Sunny Pang Joins Anshuman Jha in "Lakadbaggha 2" for His First Indian Film After Havoc with Tom Hardy

Following his electrifying face-off with Tom Hardy in the recently released "Havoc", Chinese martial arts legend Sunny Pang is set to bring his high-octane presence to Indian cinema. Pang will make his Indian film debut in the action-packed sequel of the animal lover vigilante universe titled “Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business" opposite Anshuman Jha.

Known globally for his breakout performance as the formidable antagonist in Netflix’s HEADSHOT—a rare action film to officially open at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2017—Pang has since become a respected icon in international martial arts cinema. His recent return to the spotlight opposite Tom Hardy has cemented his reputation as a force to reckon with in hand-to-hand combat storytelling.

Now, the extremely selective Sunny Pang steps into the Indian action arena with Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business, a sequel that promises to up the ante in grounded, gritty, and emotionally-driven hand to hand combat action. The film is poised to be a combat spectacle, with Pang and Jha engaging in what is being teased as one of the most intense hand-to-hand duels ever seen in Indian cinema. The two actors flew to Bangkok to train with the action team behind the franchise - Kecha Kamphakdee & Jaika Stunts.

Speaking on the casting coup, Anshuman Jha said, "I loved Sunny Sir's work in Headshot. It was a dream to work with him, let alone match him in a fight. Sunny Pang brings with him a legacy of real, visceral action. Having him in Lakadbaggha 2 is not just a casting win—it’s a statement. This sequel is going to be bigger, bolder, and more brutal in the best way possible for the world of Indian Action films."

Sunny Pang said, “"This is my first time working on an Indian film, and the level of respect and passion I’ve experienced here has been incredible. Lakadbaggha2(The Monkey Business) isn’t just another action film—it’s a story with soul, a fight with purpose. At its core, it champions animal rights, and that mission gives every punch, every kick, a deeper meaning. It isn't easy making a raw, real, grounded, martial arts film. But Anshuman leads this franchise with heart, and the entire team’s dedication is next-level. Our training in Bangkok to shoot in Indonesia - it’s been an intense, unforgettable journey for me. And I'm truly honored to contribute to this animal lover vigilante universe. One thing’s for sure - we’re holding nothing back."

Production for Lakadbaggha 2 is underway with the shoot being done with at Kolkata & West Java in Indonesia.