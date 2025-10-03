Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Earns Rs 9.25 Cr, Faces Tough Competition from Kantara Chapter 1

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari one f the most awaited film starring, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf has been released in theaters. Online reviews have called the movie an family entertainer. Film was released on the occasion of Dusshera, October 2nd and on first day film has earned, 9.25 crore across India.

As per the Sacnilk report morning show struggled, with 14.77 per cent occupancy, while afternoon audiences picked up at 38.93 per cent. In Evening shows saw the highest turnout at 43.65 per cent before dipping slightly for night shows to 38.95 per cent. Overall 34.08 per cent occupancy, with show-wise performance varying throughout the day.

While the film had a moderate opening, it faces strong competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, which debuted the same day and generated significant buzz, earning an estimated ₹60 crore across all languages, including ₹19-21 crore for the Hindi version.

In contrast, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's opening highlights the difficulty of competing with a pan-India blockbuster like Kantara, which benefited from advance bookings, positive word-of-mouth, and franchise appeal. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari attracted a smaller initial audience and will require strong audience retention throughout the weekend to gain traction.