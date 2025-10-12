Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 10: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Inches Closer to the Rs 50 Crore Mark

Indian theatres are currently hosting a mix of films across genres, from folklore action thrillers and romantic dramas to courtroom comedies. Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 continues to dominate, earning Rs 38 crore on its tenth day and bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 397.65 crore. Globally, the film has crossed Rs 500 crore, with stellar performances from Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. Amidst this competition, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is showing steady growth. On its tenth day, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore, taking its total Indian box office to Rs 46.60 crore. Despite facing a strong clash with Kantara, the movie continues to attract audiences with its charming performances, engaging storyline, and relatable romance.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor, has performed moderately at the box office. On its fourth Saturday, the film collected Rs 1 crore, raising its domestic total to Rs 111.80 crore. Its worldwide earnings have reached Rs 161.75 crore, including Rs 29.4 crore from overseas markets, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.