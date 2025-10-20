Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 18: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 60 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 18: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra’s romantic comedy ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ saw a rise in box office numbers during the Diwali weekend. Released on October 2, the film initially struggled to cross Rs 1 crore daily but gained momentum over the festival period. On day 17, Saturday, the movie earned Rs 1.15 crore. On day 18, Sunday, it added Rs 1.25 crore, taking its total net collection in India to Rs 58.50 crore. Occupancy was highest during evening shows at 15.07 percent, while morning shows recorded 5.71 percent.

Despite facing competition from Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1,’ which continues to dominate the box office and has crossed Rs 500 crore, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ maintained steady numbers during its third week of release.

Read Also | ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Film Breaks Records with Bumper Earnings — Check Day-Wise Figures

The movie follows two former lovers in Delhi trying to rekindle their romance. Mix-ups and misunderstandings lead to humour and unexpected new love. The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Adar Poonawalla under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The runtime is 135 minutes. The reported budget is Rs 80 crore.

Critics noted that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari delivers a colourful and entertaining rom-com experience with humour and charm.