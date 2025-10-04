Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: How Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Performed on Its Second Day – Check Earnings

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected Rs 5.25 crore on Friday, its second day at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk, the film’s two-day net collection now stands at Rs 14.5 crore. The movie saw an overall occupancy of 18.01 percent on Friday. Morning shows recorded 9.06 percent attendance. The afternoon shows rose to 17.44 percent. Evening shows saw 18.33 percent and night shows reached 27.20 percent.

On day 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned Rs 9.25 crore. Despite a drop in earnings on day 2, the film is expected to see higher collections over the weekend.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released alongside the highly anticipated Rishab Shetty film Kantara: Chapter 1. While Dhawan’s film performed steadily, Kantara: Chapter 1 dominated the box office with Rs 61.85 crore on day one and Rs 43.65 crore on day two, pushing its domestic total to Rs 105.5 crore.

The movie follows two former lovers in Delhi trying to rekindle their romance. Mix-ups and misunderstandings lead to humour and unexpected new love. The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Adar Poonawalla under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The runtime is 135 minutes. The reported budget is Rs 80 crore.

Critics noted that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari delivers a colourful and entertaining rom-com experience with humour and charm.