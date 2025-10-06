Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4: How Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Performed in Its First Weekend – Check Earnings

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continued its steady run at the box office on its fourth day. The romantic comedy-drama earned Rs 7.75 crore on October 6, 2025, taking its total collection to Rs 30 crore, according to Sacnilk. On Sunday, the film recorded an average Hindi occupancy of 29.14 percent. Morning shows saw 13.7 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 34.45 percent, evening shows 41.1 percent and night shows 27.29 percent.

The movie opened with Rs 9.25 crore on its first day, saw a drop to Rs 5.5 crore on day two, and recovered with Rs 7.5 crore on day three.

Despite its steady performance, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is facing stiff competition from the Kannada hit Kantara Chapter 1, which has dominated the box office and earned over Rs 235 crore in its first weekend.

The movie follows two former lovers in Delhi trying to rekindle their romance. Mix-ups and misunderstandings lead to humour and unexpected new love. The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Adar Poonawalla under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The runtime is 135 minutes. The reported budget is Rs 80 crore.

Critics noted that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari delivers a colourful and entertaining rom-com experience with humour and charm.