Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 40 Crore Mark - Check Earnings

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has completed seven days at the box office with a total India net collection of Rs 38.75 crore. The film earned Rs 2.25 crore on its seventh day, Wednesday, October 8, 2025, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.82 percent. Day-wise India net collections show the film opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Thursday. It dropped to Rs 5.5 crore on Friday. Saturday and Sunday saw growth with Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 7.75 crore respectively. Monday and Tuesday collected Rs 3.25 crore each. Morning shows recorded 6.97 percent, afternoon shows 9.99 percent, evening shows 9.87 percent, and night shows 20.45 percent.

The romantic drama faces tough competition from Kantara: Chapter 1, which is dominating the box office and has crossed Rs 300 crore in India. The Kannada action-drama continues to attract large audiences and has overshadowed several Hindi releases.

The movie follows two former lovers in Delhi trying to rekindle their romance. Mix-ups and misunderstandings lead to humour and unexpected new love. The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Adar Poonawalla under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The runtime is 135 minutes. The reported budget is Rs 80 crore.

Critics noted that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari delivers a colourful and entertaining rom-com experience with humour and charm.