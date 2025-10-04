Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review: Rohit Saraf Stand Out Among Galaxy Of Stars

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra is receiving love from audience for their performance in the recently released film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Online reactions are out, and fans are praising Rohit’s natural screen presence and on-point comic timing.

Audiences are hailing Rohit as the life of the film. “As I told Rohit Saraf will get good response from audience when trailer revealed and songs everyone was talking about him only,” wrote one user and another wrote, “Rohit Saraf steals the show,” and another read, “New obsession unlocked..Rohit Saraf in Panwadi song is such a vibe..the way his expressions sync with every beat + smooth moves..” In addition to this, netizens can’t get over seeing their beloved characters Dimple aka Prajakta Koli and Vikram aka Rohit get married.

Going by the positive reactions, it’s clear that Rohit Saraf has brought a refreshing energy to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - and this is exactly why audiences rushed to the theatres to watch first day first show. In every frame, he manages to keep the audience engaged by balancing humour with heart. Whether chaos or comedy, he brings relatability to his character, and audiences are loving it - special mention to his charm in Panwadi song!

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Maniesh Paul, and others. The film is currently running in theatres.