Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Netizens Call Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Rom-com A Family Entertainer, Check X Reviews

On occasion of Dusshera, much awaited film 'Sunny Sanskar Ki Tulsi Kumari' got release in theaters and as per the pre-release reviews, film is getting good response from netizens. People who have watched the first day first show has shared their experience on X. Mostly overall film is getting good response. Many movie review has rated film in 3.5 to 4 Star.

Sunny Sanskar Ki Tulsi Kumar X Review

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra is receiving love from audience for their performance. Critics, and netizens are impressed with family entertainer. On user posted on X and said, "It is a delightful family entertainer where humor, drama and emotions are beautifully blended. is a clean, light-hearted family entertainer. If watched without overly high expectations, it’s a film you’re bound to enjoy."

#SSKTK - SUPREMELY ENTERTAINING

The story revolves around how Sunny and Tulsi in their quest to win back their love, try to break… pic.twitter.com/S1HWK52wC3 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 2, 2025

REVIEW - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a vibrant festive entertainer, a film that perfectly blends romance, humour, and the inevitable drama about love lost, love rediscovered, and the chaos that comes with second chances. While the narrative is simple yet it is told with… pic.twitter.com/lfm8jqwiMa — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 2, 2025

What a lovely entertainer, such light hearted films are the need of the hour @Varun_dvn strikes gold with his silly yet lovely act & special mention to the cinematographer, the @DharmaMovies sets are just wow!! Too Good , Go for it pic.twitter.com/Ng6zhMeoXb — Peter Parker (@Being_Spidey_) October 2, 2025

good break from hyper macho action films#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumariReviewpic.twitter.com/0tXpmpHa1B — ThatsWhatSheSaid (@zeishahamlani) October 2, 2025

Har scene balanced aur light-hearted feel deta hai. #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari — Samar Jeet (@Samarjeet22) October 2, 2025

"Comedy ka timing aur delivery ekdum sharp thi.Har funny scene audience ko engage kar raha tha aur hall me laughter constant tha. Har joke bilkul forced nahi laga, natural comedy thi."