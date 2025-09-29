Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra share how they joined Shashank Khaitan's rom-com

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Actors Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra are gearing up for their upcoming rom-com, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.'

The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and is set to hit theatres soon. Ahead of its release, Rohit and Sanya spoke about how they became part of the project.

Saraf, in an interview with ANI, shared that it was casting director Mukesh Chhabra who first reached out to him. The actor also recalled being informed about the film's cast and the role that was awaiting him.

"Actually, Mukesh Chhabra, sir, who is the casting director for this film, called me. He told me, 'Shashank (Khaitan) is working on a film, and at this point, we have already locked the cast of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra. Now, we are looking for the fourth character, which is Vikram Singh's role. Shashank likes your work, and he would like you to meet with him.'"

Sanya Malhotra remembered her first conversation with director Shashank Khaitan and shared how she had been wishing for a role where she could appear more like herself and enjoy the experience on set.

"I got a call from Shashank, and he told me that he had written a script and would like me to read it. Then I met with him, and he told me about the character. During that time, I kept telling my team that I wanted to do a film where I looked like myself. Because in all the characters I've done so far, I've always looked different from myself. I wanted something where I could have fun on set."

Meanwhile, the trailer for the film was released earlier this month.

The two-minute and fifty-four-second trailer opens with actor Varun Dhawan proposing to Sanya Malhotra, only for her to refuse. This prompts Varun to devise a plan, with Janhvi Kapoor's help, to win her back. Amid the rejection, Varun Dhawan is heartbroken when Sanya announces her marriage to Rohit Saraf, who is also an ex-boyfriend of Janhvi Kapoor. To stop the marriage and win back their exes, Varun and Janhvi decide to pose as a fake couple to make their exes jealous, ultimately halting their marriage plans. Things go completely off-track when the two start falling for each other.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor