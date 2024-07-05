'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Varun Dhawan drops picture from sets, thanks Sanya Malhotra for 'chai pati'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Varun Dhawan shared a picture on Friday of himself enjoying a cup of tea on the sets of his upcoming romantic film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. He also thanked his co-star Sanya Malhotra for "chai pati."

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun treated fans with a glimpse of the film set.

Varun is not visible in the image, he is seen holding a cup in his hand while he sat in front of a screen and watched the filming of the scenes.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, Thank u @sanyamalhotra For the chai pati."

Re-sharing Varun's post on her Instagram stories, Sanya posted, "You're welcome VD."

'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

In May, makers did a Mahurat Pooja ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a clip featuring herself, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Karan Johar and other actors participating in a Pooja ceremony.

Varun will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller 'Baby John'. 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

