Sunny Singh, Kriti Kharbanda to star in Abir Sengupta’s next ‘Risky Romeo’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Actors Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to share the screen space in Director Abir Sengupta’s upcoming comedy flick ‘Risky Romeo’.

On Tuesday, Kriti took to her Instagram account and shared the first poster of the film which she captioned, “Looks like tragedy is the new comedy, or is it vice versa? Excited to present to you the first look of my next film #RiskyRomeo Filming begins this winter.”

Helmed by Abir Sengupta, the film, billed as an edgy and stylish neo-noir comic tragedy, stars youth favourites actors Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda in never-seen-before avatars.

Thrilled to announce the film, writer-director Abir Sengupta, who had previously directed Kiara Advani starrer ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ and produced Radhika Apte starrer ‘Mrs. Undercover’, said ‘Risky Romeo’ is a neo noir comic tragedy that depicts human behaviour in a "very unusual manner."

"The script is filled with dark humour, outlandish characters and a surreal treatment. When I narrated the script to Sunny, he instantly picked up the essence of the film. My business partner and producer of the film Anushree Mehta then introduced me to Kriti. She too instantly connected with the script and I landed both my lead cast. After toiling with multiple stories and ideas for almost 3 years, Risky Romeo was something that had my heart and soul and I knew that I had to make this film," Abir said.

Kriti Kharbanda expressed, “Sets have always been my happy place and I can’t wait to face the camera. I am very excited and really looking forward to working with this wonderful team. I’ve always given priority to the script and character, and I look forward to the challenge Abir has set for me. This script of Risky Romeo is special for more reasons than one and I can’t wait for the world to see it unfold.”

The makers are all set to begin filming this winter.

Excited to don the role of 'Risky Romeo', Sunny Singh shared, “I have never ever played a character even close to this before. It is thrilling and challenging at the same time. This film needs me to prepare hard and completely transform myself into the character that Abir has written. His vision with this film and for my character is very unusual and that is something that I am really looking forward to. Anushree, Abir and I have been wanting to collaborate on something for a while now and finally it is happening with this film that is dear to all of us. This will be the first time that I will have Kriti as my co-star and I am looking forward to the riot on set!"

