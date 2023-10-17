'Sunoh' song from 'The Archies' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Makers of 'The Archies' are all set to unveil the first song 'Sunoh' from the film.

On Tuesday, Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial, dropped the song's motion poster. She also informed that the track will be out on October 19.

"Aao kahaani sunoh, Meri zubaani sunoh. Our first song from The Archies, #Sunoh out on 19th October," she wrote.

'Sunoh' has been jointly composed by The Islanders and Ankur and lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar and Dot. Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan have lent their voice to the track.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor taking the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

The film will be out on Netflix on December 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor