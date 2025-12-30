Suparn S Varma reveals 'Flames' was made with a quiet conviction to observe not judge

Mumbai, Dec 30 As we reach the final chapter of the year 2025, veteran actor Anupam Kher decided to say goodbye with some profound words.

He took to social media and shared a video of himself describing the years gone by with a sweet yet meaningful poem.

"We're on almost the last page of 2025!! Some lines … maybe you can relate to some of these!", the caption on the post read.

In his heartfelt poem, Kher talked about how while we were able to turn some of the dreams into reality, others were carried forward for next year. "I'm not in the mood today", they said.

He pointed out how, at the beginning of this year, we took some life-changing decisions, but ended up regretting them within just a few weeks.

Reflecting on all that went wrong, Kher added, "Mistakes, yes, a lot of them, but thank God, they didn't all happen at once."

Talking about how relationships changed dynamics with time, he said, "Relationships were also strange, some online every day, others stuck on 'seen' for months."

Kher also took a dig at how we all intend to go on a healthy diet but end up procrastinating.

"This year has taught that diet starts on Monday and Monday never comes."

'Tanvi: The Great' maker hopes that 2026 will be a little kinder, with more laughter and less drama.

"There will be no magic in the new year, but I hope the alarm will ring a little early and the Wi-Fi will run a little faster. So let's laugh and say goodbye to the past year," he shared.

He concluded by thanking 2025 for all the lessons it had in store.

"Thank you for the lessons, now take some rest. And to the new year we say - 'less drama, more laughter and a little more use of brain'," the veteran actor concluded.

