Suparn Verma: Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Tramp’ is the most political figure in cinema

Mumbai, Nov 4 Director-writer Suparn Verma, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Haq’, has called the iconic character of the Tramp (portrayed by the legendary artist, Charlie Chaplin) the most political figure in cinema.

He also feels that every art serves a different purpose, and somehow politics manages to seep into any kind of artwork irrespective of the intent of its creator.

The director-writer spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai, ahead of the release of the film, and shared his opinion on the subject of art and politics.

He told IANS, “I think every art serves a different purpose. When I say, ‘politics’, it is not related to just administration or the government per se. Politics of different nature, politics comes in comedy, Charlie Chaplin films are political, you are talking about the social divide of rich and poor in those films. For instance, ‘The Tramp’ is the most political figure you will ever see, so it's have and have nots. You will always have a bully in a comedy, that's politics of power. Where there is power, there is politics, regardless, even if it's a parental film, there is the politics of adults, children. So, I talk about politics in that fundamental basic way, but it is part of life and it is unique, and it doesn't need to always be negative, but it is there”.

He further mentioned, “People create art to be remembered, a smell is a memory, a song is a memory, these are time machines, literally, time machines for us. That's all we try to do as human beings, is try and make that line in the sand which keeps fast eroding, but we try and make it regardless, that's the very basic essence of human nature to try and make one mark, we are all trying to be remembered”.

Meanwhile, ‘Haq’ is set to release on November 7 in cinemas.

