Suparn Verma likes to retain moments of magic in films even if they’re borderline wrong technically

Mumbai, Nov 7 Director-writer Suparn Verma, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Haq’, has shared that he likes to retain the moments of magic in his films, and to him it doesn’t matter if there’s a technical mistake in the scene.

The director spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai in the run up to the release of the film.

He told IANS, “In the mistakes, if she (Yami Gautam) flows right, then it works for me. There's a shot where Bano is in the session's court talking, and as she's talking, she gets agitated, and her headscarf falls off. She's trying to fix it while still talking, she never stops. It's not part of the screenplay or a long monologue. There's a fumble, there's no cut, we didn’t correct it. It seems natural”.

He further mentioned. “If I'm going to talk for 9 minutes, it doesn't need to be pitch-perfect. On some words, the sound guy just came to me. He told me, ‘Sir. There's a fumble’, I said, ‘Good, thank God, it makes her real’. Now these are things that happen, you don't stop, you go with the flow, you carry on, because you absorb it, it's real. So these are things that happen, and she (Yami Gautam) rolls with it, she never stops”.

‘Haq’ is inspired from the landmark case of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. Shah Bano, a 62-year-old Muslim woman, sought maintenance from her husband after being divorced through triple talaq. The Supreme Court ruled in her favor under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, stating that maintenance applies to all citizens irrespective of religion.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, the film is directed by Suparn S Varma. It is set to release in theatres on November 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor