Super Bowl 59: Taylor Swift Booed by Crowd as She Appears on Stadium Screen, Retirement Rumors Swirl Around Travis Kelce (Watch Videos)

Taylor Swift's presence at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, stirred mixed reactions from fans. Swift arrived at Caesars Superdome with Ice Spice, Haim and friends, wearing an off-white blazer, sparkly silver shorts, and over-the-knee boots, accessorised with a "T" charm necklace.

Despite her support for Kelce, Swift faced some booing from the crowd when she appeared on the big screen Jumbotron. One video showed Swift on the screen with a previous quote, “Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on earth," which was followed by boos from the crowd. In response, Swift remained calm, blowing an air kiss to the "haters" and shrugging it off.

The Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Adding to the game's family drama, Kelce's brother, Jason, plays for the Eagles, while his wife, Kylie, openly supports the Eagles. There was also speculation before the game about whether Kelce might retire if the Chiefs won, and whether he might propose to Swift.