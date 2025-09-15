"Super entertaining": Kajol names Govinda her favourite guest on 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to bring their signature wit and charm to the small screen with their upcoming talk show, 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'.

The show, set to stream on Prime Video from September 25, promises laughter, nostalgia, and behind-the-scenes stories from Bollywood's biggest names, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and many others.

The ace actors recently unveiled the trailer, giving viewers a glimpse of the witty exchanges and candid moments that the show has in store.

During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the two talked about the show and shared details about the celebrities appearing on it.

Playfully weighing her options between Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, Kajol ultimately agreed that Govinda stole the show. Highlighting the charm of Govinda's personality, Kajol said he brought a unique energy to the conversation.

Kajol said, "I think our two most favourite guests on the show would have to be Salman and Aamir."

Kajol added, "No, actually, to be very honest, my favourite guest on the show was Govinda. I have to say that he is so super entertaining. I mean not to say that everybody was not nice or good, but Govinda is Govinda. Nobody can argue with that."

From Salman and Aamir's brotherly camaraderie and the innuendo-infused banter between Karan and Janhvi to the student-to-superstar journeys of Alia and Varun, the guests are looking forward to serving up their most authentic selves on the upcoming talk show.

Set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.

Taking on the reins of a host for the very first time, Kajol said, "Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it's delightful chaosthe most fun kind you can imagine! That's really where the idea of this talk show came from. It's us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, the audience is always curious about. We've turned the traditional talk-show format on its headno single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Two Much, it's unapologetic and unfilteredfilled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy," as quoted in a press note shared by Prime Video.

Shouldering the responsibility as the partner-in-crime and co-host, Twinkle added, "I've always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humourand that's exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. This isn't about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief. We ask the questions we know everyone wants answers to, and in return, see even the most guarded personalities let their walls down. For Kajol and me, it feels like catching up with friends, but for audiences, it's a chance to see their favourite stars in a way that feels refreshingly real and unexpectedly fun," as quoted in a press note.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' is Prime Video's latest unscripted original, which is produced by Banijay Asia, premieres on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

