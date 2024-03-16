"Super happy and excited": Kareena Kapoor on working with Tabu, Kriti Sanon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : 'Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon is one of the most anticipated films this year.

It has been generating buzz in the town, and the release of the trailer has only heightened fans' excitement. At the trailer launch event, Kareena shared her remarkable experience of working with Tabu and Kriti, giving a glimpse of the magic they've woven into the film.

She said, "I think I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) has worked with her so much. I had the opportunity and the honour of finally sharing screen space with her and of, course with the supremely talented and lovely Kriti Sanon. I hope the film does well. Rajesh has made I think a super funny film. Super happy and excited."

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses.

On Saturday, the trailer of the film was unveiled.

The trailer shows Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as frustrated flight attendants who are fed up with unpaid dues, and dead-end jobs. But one day, they discovered kilos of gold bars strapped on a passed-out passenger's body. While they planned to steal the bars, they ended up being surrounded by several hilarious hurdles.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma's special appearances will grab your attention.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.

