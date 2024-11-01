"Super happy seeing audience's reaction": Vidya Balan on watching first day first show of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Vidya Balan got the best Diwali gift this year as her film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' hit the theatres on Friday.

Interestingly, earlier in the day, Vidya visited Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre to watch the first day first show of her film with the audience.

After exiting the cinema hall, the super excited Vidya briefly spoke withand expressed her happiness at seeing the audience's craze for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

"I felt extremely good watching the first day first show of the film at Gaiety. Nothing better than seeing our audience happy. Main bhaut khush hu. I hope a huge number of people come to theatres and watch the film," she said.

Vidya was accompanied by her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri.

Vidya returned to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise after 17 years, and she couldn't be more grateful.

During the trailer launch of the third instalment in Jaipur last month, Vidya expressed her excitement about rejoining the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' family.

"Thank you very much, Anees ji, for bringing back Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I'm thrilled to return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa after 17 years. I have received a lot of love for this film in the last 17 years, and I am going to get a lot more love for the next 17 years," she said.

Vidya played the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Ameesha Patel. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is facing a box-office clash from Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

