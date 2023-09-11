"Super knock, super guy," Anushka Sharma hails Virat Kohli's century against Pakistan

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 11 : With his brilliant performance during the India vs Pakistan match, Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the star batter.

The 34-year-old scored a century and completed his 13,000 run mark in ODI cricket on Monday at R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

After witnessing Kohli's significant knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash, praise poured in for him on social media. His wife and actor Anushka Sharma also penned an appreciation note.

Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka dropped a picture of Kohli from the moment when he hit the century.

"Super knock, super guy," she captioned it, adding a clapping and red heart emoji.

Virat's sister Bhawna also beamed with pride.

"Proud of you Virat God bless always," she wrote on Instagram.

Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while KL Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls. India resumed the play at 147-2 on the reserved day as rain interrupted the match on Sunday. KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) were at the crease yesterday when the play had to be stopped due to rain.

