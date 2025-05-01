Superboys of Malegaon" Becomes Only Indian Film in Letterboxd's Top 50 of 2025

"Superboys of Malegaon" has truly won the hearts of audiences. The film is an inspiring true story of Nasir Sheikh and his friends—dreamers from the small town of Malegaon who dared to create their own cinematic world. While the film received glowing reviews, it also garnered immense love from viewers. Now, it continues to make waves, having secured a spot in Letterboxd’s Top 50 Films of 2025.

With a rating of 3.8, Superboys of Malegaon has claimed the 23rd position on the list, standing proudly as only Indian film among the international titles. This marks yet another milestone in the film’s remarkable journey. It also made its debut in the World Premieres section of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival Gala program.

An Amazon MGM Original, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Written by Varun Grover, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.