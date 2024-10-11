'Superman' actor Henry Cavill to star in 'Voltron'

Los Angeles [US], October 11 : Actor Henry Cavill, popularly known for portraying the role of Superman, is now all set to be seen in the live-action 'Voltron' film.

Rawson Marshall Thurber has come on board to helm the project, which he wrote with Ellen Shanman, as per Variety.

Thurber most recently wrote and directed Netflix's 2021 action flick "Red Notice", starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and 2018's "Skyscraper," which Johnson also toplined.

Plot details have not been disclosed yet. Producers include Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, Bob Koplar, Thurber and Hobie Films' David Hoberman.

Cavill will join previously announced star Daniel Quinn-Toye, a film newcomer who has appeared on television in "Badults" and served as Tom Holland's understudy in "Romeo & Juliet" on the West End this spring.

The "Voltron" TV franchise follows a team of space explorers who pilot a giant super robot. The franchise was adapted from several Japanese anime television series by Toei Animation, and has spawned several American series including Netflix's eight-season "Voltron: Legendary Defender."

Cavill was recently seen in a cameo appearance as the Wolverine variant "Cavillrine" in the Marvel summer blockbuster "Deadpool and Wolverine."

Cavill also has Chad Stahelski's "Highlander" reboot and Ritchie's action-adventure film "In The Grey," both for Lionsgate in his kitty.

