'Superman' actor Rachel Brosnahan shares moment that felt like "magic" during shoot

Washington DC [US], July 3 : Actress Rachel Brosnahan expressed her excitement as the audience to witness the latest 'Superman' film, reported People.

The Emmy-winning actress attended the Superman premiere in London at Cineworld Leicester Square.

Brosnahan, who stars as Lois Lane, shared that she and Edi Gathegi, who plays Mr. Terrific, were shooting a scene with "one of those balls for VFX." She recalled a brief moment when the mirror, reflecting the pair, turned towards them, and "Edi grabbed my arm and gasped and I thought something had gone wrong." Instead, her costar turned to her "and was really misty-eyed and said, 'I just saw us in the movie'," reported People.

"And it's one of those moments where, as long as the days can get and as challenging as things can sometimes be on a set, you're reminded that you're a part of something that makes you feel the magic that you felt as a kid who loved movies and I'm excited to be able to share that," she shared about her experience with Gathegi.

She recalled how she and Superman co-star David Corenswet prepared during pre-production. Corensweet stars as Superman and his alter-ego, Clark Kent, according to People.

"We got to spend some time together before we started shooting, and we got to have a couple of meals," she said, before noting, "David was having about five meals for every one meal that I was having at that point."

"That took a big weight off our shoulders. And then we just got to have a lot of conversations with James and with each other and have a good time," the actress said, referring to the film's writer-director, James Gunn, as reported by People.

The latest Superman film is conceived as a reboot of the DC Universe, launched by Gunn and Peter Safran.

Alongside Corenswet, Brosnahan and Gathegi, Superman stars Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, plus Sara Sampaio, Terence Rosemore, Anthony Carrigan, Maria Gabriela de Faria and Wendell Pierce, according to People.

Superman is in theatres on Friday, July 11.

