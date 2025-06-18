"Superman can be kind of boring": Jon Hamm on his preference for playing bad guy

Washington, DC [US], June 18 : Jon Hamm, who has played plenty of villains onscreen, including in 'Fargo,' 'Baby Driver' and others, recently shared how he makes "bad behaviour look extremely attractive" onscreen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think people can relate to characters making bad decisions, because we've all made them," Hamm responded, noting that he leans toward playing the bad guy in film and TV projects.

"My history of characters isn't exactly the saints; it's more on the sinner side of the equation," he continued. "But Superman can be kind of boring. No offense to the new Superman [David Corenswet], who I hope is a delightful person."

While the Mad Men actor has had turns playing all types of roles throughout his career, some of his most notable performances were as the villain, including Sheriff Roy Tillman in Fargo season five, Buddy in 2017's Baby Driver and tech billionaire Paul Marks in The Morning Show, as per the outlet.

Hamm previously shared that his iconic Mad Men character Don Draper was actually more of a villain. "Jimmy Gandolfini, whom I knew a little bit, had a similar relationship to Tony Soprano, and Bryan Cranston had it with Walter White.

The character got celebrated for the wrong reasons," the actor explained. "People thought that Don was this paragon of masculinity or whatever. There were so many think-pieces, and you go, 'Wait, he was pretty fucked up.' And I was very happy with how Matt ended the story, but it was also hard," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

