'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' trailer reveals the actor's real-life heroism beyond the cape

Washington [US], August 26 : Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated documentary 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story', offering a compelling look at the life of an actor who became a real-life hero.

Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, known for their work on 'McQueen', the film explores the multifaceted legacy of Christopher Reeve, transcending his iconic role as Superman, as per Deadline.

Filmmaker James Gunn who is the co-CEO of DC Studios also shared the trailer on his official Instagram handle.

The documentary traces Reeve's rise from an aspiring actor to a global star, beginning with his groundbreaking portrayal of Superman in the 1978 film.

Reeve's performance in four Superman films set a benchmark for the character and solidified his place in cinematic history.

Yet, as the trailer poignantly reveals, Reeve's heroism extended far beyond the silver screen.

According to Deadline, the film delves into the personal and professional challenges Reeve faced, notably his life-altering horse-riding accident in 1995, which left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Despite his initial despair, Reeve's story is one of remarkable resilience.

The documentary showcases how he channelled his experiences into a passionate advocacy for disability rights and care, embodying a different kind of heroism.

The trailer features a treasure trove of never-before-seen home movies and personal archives, providing a rare glimpse into Reeve's private life.

It also includes the first extended interviews with Reeve's three children, who share their personal memories and reflections on their father.

Adding depth to the narrative, the documentary includes interviews with some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Reeve's close friend Robin Williams, who offers heartfelt insights into Reeve's character and spirit.

Produced by Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment, and financed by New York-based Words + Pictures, 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' is a collaboration with DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, and Words+Pictures, according to Deadline.

The documentary is set to premiere in theatres on September 21, with an encore presentation scheduled for September 25, Reeve's birthday.

An international release is anticipated, though the dates have yet to be announced.

