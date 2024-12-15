Supermodel Alicia Kaur talks about drugs and challenges in the modeling industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : The glamorous world of modelling often appears dazzling on the surface, but supermodel Alicia Kaur recently shed light on the darker realities lurking beneath.

In a candid interview with ANI, she discussed some of the pressing challenges in the industry, including the prevalence of substance abuse and the portrayal of the fashion world in media and films.

When asked whether she had encountered issues like drugs, alcohol, and prescription abuse behind the scenes, Alicia admitted, "Yes, I have."

She further revealed that such issues are not confined to the modelling industry but are prevalent across sectors.

Sharing her experiences, Alicia remarked, "I have seen models go in that direction, and some have been unable to sustain their place in the modelling industry. However, I haven't seen anything as dramatic as what's often depicted in TV shows or films."

She highlighted how the modelling world has evolved since the sensationalised stories of the 1990s, noting the differences between that era and today's industry dynamics.

Alicia also spoke about her efforts to mentor younger models, guiding them through challenges and helping them avoid destructive paths.

She stressed that while substance abuse remains a concern, its depiction in popular media is often exaggerated.

Reflecting on the Indian fashion industry, Alicia discussed its deep ties with Bollywood and beauty pageants.

She acknowledged that many aspiring models see pageants as stepping stones to enter the film industry, following the trail blazed by icons who transitioned from Miss India and Miss Universe titles to successful film careers, including Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, and others.

