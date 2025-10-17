Supernatural drama mystery film 'Baramulla' to be released on November 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : A supernatural drama mystery film 'Baramulla', which is set in Kashmir, is all set to be released on November 7.

As per a press note, Manav Kaul plays DSP Ridwaan Sayyad, who is brought into an eerie investigation to find missing children. The film also stars Bhasha Sumbli as Gulnaar.

The film is helmed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Article 370, and the story is by Aditya Dhar and co-produced with Lokesh Dhar of the B62 studios.

Check out Manav's look from the film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale shared, "With a genre-bending film like Baramulla, we wanted to tell a story rooted in emotion but elevated by tension and the supernatural. Kashmir is not just the setting; it's a living, breathing character that shapes every moment and every mystery. We hope the audience across the world feels the pulse of the valley and the humanity at the heart of this journey."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, shared, "We are drawn to stories that push boundariesnarratives that surprise, challenge, and leave a lasting impression on audiences. Baramulla stands firmly in that space, a one-of-its-kind supernatural thriller that's as emotionally grounded as it is suspenseful. At its heart, it is a film about people: their choices, their fears, and the lengths they go to protect who they hold dear. Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale, along with our creative partners Aditya and Lokesh Dhar at B62 Studios and Jio Studios, have crafted a cinematic experience that feels bold and fresh"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor