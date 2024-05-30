Supernatural fame Jeffrey Dean Morgan claims The Boys co-star Karl Urban Is a Better Version Of Him

Forget capes and tights, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is here to tell you exactly why The Boys is the ultimate superhero show you must watch. "They turn it on its ass," he declares, praising the show's daring deconstruction of the genre. The Supernatural and Walking Dead star has been a massive fan of The Boys. He has also been pretty vocal about his love for the anti-heroes and the world brought to life by his friend, creator Eric Kripke. In a world obsessed with Marvel, Morgan championed The Boys on Twitter, leading to a hilarious public exchange with the show's creator. "I'll make you a deal," Kripke quipped, setting the stage for a match made in super-powered heaven.

"When I first saw it, I just knew immediately, 'I gotta be on the show,'" Jeffrey Dean Morgan says. "In this day and age right now for The Boys to be doing I think is f---ing brilliant," he continues. It wasn't until January 2020 that Morgan told his 1 million Twitter (now X) followers to go watch the show. With Season 2’s development already underway, Kripke made Morgan a counter-offer publicly, much to the fans’ delight. "I'll make you a deal. Season 3. I'll write it, and if you're avail(able), come shoot it." The actor finds this interaction quite comical. "It's not like we don't have each other's f---ing phone numbers or emails," Morgan shares. "How we would communicate over Twitter in front of whoever is paying attention, it does make me laugh. And we still do that!"

With a role he considers "a little bit more perfect," Morgan gushes about sharing the screen space with Karl Urban. "I knew who my scenes would be with, whom I f---ing love," he expresses. "Karl is a better looking, better acting version of me, but we're the same f---ing motherf---er. To work with that is so much fun."

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The series, from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, is all set to return with the upcoming season on June 13 in English, with dubs in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages