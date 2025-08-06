Supernatural horror-investigation series 'Andhera' announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : A new series, 'Andhera', is all set to be released soon.

Headlined by Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla, the series also features Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri in prominent roles.

'Andhera' is touted to be a supernatural horror-investigation series. It is written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman, and directed by Raaghav Dar.

On what audience can expect from the show, Gaurav Desai in a press note said, "Making Andhera has been one of the most fulfilling experiences I've had. I've always been drawn to horror and the supernatural, so finally putting something out there in these genres feels surreal. From the start, the idea was to create something that wasn't just scary, but stayed with yousomething that made you uneasy in a quiet and lasting way."

He added, "The real challenge was to tap into a kind of fear that feels raw and primal, and bring that to life on screen while staying connected to the emotional core. At the heart of Andhera, though, it's the story that drives everything. The tension, the twists, the slow revealsthat's what I hope will keep people hooked. We had an instinctive and committed cast, and a team that really pushed to make this world feel alive, new, and still very human."

'Andhera' will be out on Prime Video on August 14.

