Supernatural's 'Meg Masters' aka Nicki Aycox passes away at 47

Nicki Aycox, best known for portraying Meg Masters in the CW television series 'Supernatural,' passed away on November 16 at 47.

The news of her death was confirmed by Variety.

According to Variety, Aycox portrayed Meg Masters, a former human who in the first season became the host of an unknown demon, in "Supernatural" from 2006 to 2008.

Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on November 17.

"My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," she wrote. "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

Along with "Cold Case," "Ed," "Providence," "Over There," "Dark Blue," "LAX," and "Significant Others," she has been on numerous television shows. Aycox made appearances in a number of movies, including "Defying Gravity," "Double Tap," "The Dogwalker," "Rave Macbeth," "Crime + Punishment in Suburbia," "She Gets What She Wants," "Jeepers Creepers 2," "Dead Birds," "Perfect Stranger," "Animals," "Christina," "Tom Cool," "The Employer," and "The Girl on the Train." Her most recent film role was in "Dead on Campus" in 2014.

However, Aycox revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with leukaemia and was "fighting my way" through treatment. The cause of her death was not made public. The former actor frequently documented her battle with leukaemia on Instagram.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor