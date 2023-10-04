Superstar Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in online betting case

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on October 6 in connection with an online betting case. Several Bollywood actors and singers are under the probe agency's scanner for their involvement in the Mahadev online betting case. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing their attendance at the wedding and success party of Mahadev app promoter, Sourabh Chandrakar, in UAE, in February this year.

The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, which was running operations from Dubai, was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts. The monetary value of the scam is already estimated to have reached Rs 5,000 crore and may rise further as the investigation progresses. On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Animal.