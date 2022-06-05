Superstar Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. . The development comes shortly after Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur tested postive. Akshay Kumar too has recently recovered from COVID-19 infection. Earlier today, it was reported that Katrina Kaif had tested positive for COVID-19, but has now completed her quarantine period.

On Friday, the actor took to his social media handles and shared the posters of his upcoming film by Atlee titled 'Jawan.' He wrote alongside, "It’s a special RC project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_GauravVerma the Co-Producer, @Atlee_dir and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!"On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki whereas Katrina has her much-awaited actioner Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline.

