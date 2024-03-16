'Superstar Singer 3' contestant gets stunning makeover from 'Captain' Mohd Danish

Mumbai, March 16 In a surprising turn of events, the captain of the kids singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', Mohd Danish has taken on a new role as a stylist.

He gave a makeover to contestant Arjun Singh from Baba Bakala, Punjab.

Danish put his fashion skills to the test and gave Arjun a jaw-dropping makeover.

Known for his cool quotient, Danish added his signature touch and transformed Arjun into an ultimate cool dude by making him wear a stylish chain personalised with his name, 'Arjun' on it.

The show has singer Neha Kakkar as the 'Super Judge', who helms this musical adventure with captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Danish, and Sayali Kamble. It is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

