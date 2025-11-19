Superstar Yash's mother lodges police complaint against 5; accuses them of threat, blackmail

Bengaluru, Nov 19 Karnataka Police filed an FIR against five people, including a woman, based on a complaint by Kannada superstar Yash’s mother, Pushpa, who is also a film producer. The FIR has been registered against PRO Harish and four others.

The case has been filed at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Harish Urs, Manu, Nitin, Mahesh Guru, and Swarnalatha have been named as accused.

According to police, Pushpa produced the film 'Kottalawadi'. She has alleged that the accused took Rs 64 lakh and failed to publicise the movie. She further alleged that instead of promoting the film, they actively de-promoted it. Pushpa has also accused them of blackmail and issuing threats.

Speaking to the media, Pushpa said, “Accused Harish Urs took money from us for film publicity. He had agreed to handle publicity work for Rs 23 lakh initially. He also took money during the shooting. When the film was ready for release, he told the director that if he asked for accounts, he would ensure the film was de-promoted.”

“We remained silent and asked him for accounts after shooting was completed. The accused again threatened the director and blackmailed him for more money. In this background, we obtained an injunction order from the court and lodged a police complaint,” she said.

“The film was completed a year ago. Accused Swarnalatha and Guru threatened the director, claiming they had media connections and could create negative stories about me and the director,” she added.

“We have submitted all documents related to the threats to the police. We have also made a submission to the Film Chamber of Commerce and the PR Association in Bengaluru. Since we come from a celebrity family, we do not want complications, so we filed a police complaint,” Pushpa said.

“The blackmail began one week before the film’s release. Until now, he has not given any account of how the money was spent. His two associates spread propaganda claiming they did not receive any payment from Yash and his family,” she stated.

“When the film was released, negative propaganda was circulated. Many others have also been cheated by him, but they are afraid to come forward,” she further stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor