Supreme Court slams Ekta Kapoor for 'polluting' minds of young generation through OTT platform

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed producer Ekta Kapoor for "objectionable content" in her web series 'XXX' and remarked that she was polluting the minds of the younger generation of India. The court made these sharp remarks while hearing her petition challenging the arrest warrant issued against the producer for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting their families in a web series that aired on her OTT platform ALT Balaji. "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?. On the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kapoor submitted in the apex court that the matter is filed before the Patna high court but is not expected to come for a hearing soon. Rohatgi mentioned that the content on the OTT platform is subscription-based and there is freedom of choice in the country, to which the court wondered what kind of choice is being given to people. Every time you travel to this court we don't appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr. Rohatgi, please convey this to your client. Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers this court is not for those who have voices. "This court works for those who don't have voices...if these people who have all kinds of facilities cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations," the bench observed. The court has kept the appeal pending for now and suggested that a local lawyer should be assigned to get information about the status of the appeal in the concerned high court. After a complaint by Shambhu Kumar, who is an ex-serviceman, a trial court in the Begusarai district of Bihar issued an arrest warrant against Kapoor. In his complaint, Kumar alleged that in the second season of the web series XXX, objectional scenes were displayed about the wife of soldiers.