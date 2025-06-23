Suraj Pratap Singh calls his role in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani 'powerful and layered'

Mumbai, June 23 Actor Suraj Pratap Singh reflected on his experience playing the role of Prem in the show "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani".

According to Suraj, Prem is a very powerful and layered character. He shared, "At first, he seems like a regular guy—fearless, charming, and always ready to protect those around him. He has this playful and witty side that makes him popular, but deep down, he’s deeply loyal to his loved ones and strongly connected to his faith in Mahadev."

Shedding light on the multiple layers of his character, he added, "What he doesn’t realize is that he’s been chosen for a much bigger purpose. His bond with Divya is mysterious and intense, and even though he doesn’t fully understand it yet, he feels an undeniable pull toward her—as if he’s meant to be by her side."

Suraj revealed that while acting has always been his passion, the role of Prem ended up bringing all his skills together.

“For me, playing Prem feels like a complete experience. The way the character is written allows me to explore everything I love—whether it’s intense action scenes, emotional moments, or even dancing. Acting has always been my passion, but this role brings all my skills together. Prem isn’t just physically strong—he has a pure heart, unshakable willpower, and a destiny far greater than he can imagine. That’s what makes this character so exciting and fulfilling to play." he went on to disclose.

Another lead of the show, Megha Ray revealed that she said yes even before reading the entire script of "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani"

Speaking to IANS, she said, "It felt like a dream team coming together. I had wanted to work with Peninsula for a long time. Also, I hadn’t explored the supernatural or fantasy genre much, mostly because very few people are able to execute it well. But after seeing Peninsula’s previous work, I trusted that they would handle it beautifully. The excitement of trying something new really drove me to say yes immediately."

"Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" airs every Monday to Sunday at 8:30 PM, on Sun Neo.

