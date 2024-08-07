Surbhi Chandna: Being properly paired opposite Kunal Jaisingh was a very different

Mumbai, Aug 7 Actress Surbhi Chandna, who has been paired opposite her “Ishqbaaaz” co-actor Kunal Jaisingh for “Zikr Tera," has shared her excitement about sharing screen space in the upcoming track with the actor once again.

"Kunal and I have known each other for a long time, since our days on 'Ishqbaaaz'. In fact, even before 'Ishqbaaaz', we did an acting workshop together. We worked together for a good two and a half to three years, although he played my brother-in-law,” said Surbhi, who plays Inaaya, a character she describes as "a very simple and pure soul.”

She added: “So, working together again after so many years and now being properly paired opposite each other was a very different and fun experience."

“Zikr Tera” is a romantic number, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir.

Kunal plays Raheel, a rowdy gangster in the track, and shared his excitement about working with Surbhi again:

"It was an absolute delight working with Surbhi after so many years. She and I have shared a bond of friendship, so it was incredibly easy to work with her because she’s such an amazing performer. Sharing screen space with her made the experience so much more fun," said Kunal.

Talking about conceptualising his character, Kunal said that Raheel was built from scratch, and the makers of the track gave him many layers.

“Raheel is like an animal whose first instinct is to kill, but he falls into the arms of Inaaya, who tames the beast. There are many more layers to his character, which you'll see unfolding like an onion in the music video," said Kunal.

The song is set to release on August 8 on the Feel Good Originals YouTube Channel.

