Surbhi Chandna: Doing my bit bringing out real emotions behind Kulgam operation

Mumbai, Feb 3 Actress Surbhi Chandna, who is set to make her OTT debut with ‘Rakshak-India’s Braves: Chapter 2’, feels honoured for being a part of this journey. She said that she is doing her bit in depicting the nuances of Kulgam operation.

The second installment of ‘Rakshak’ features Barun Sobti and Vishwas Kini in the lead roles.

Surbhi, known for her work in TV shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, and ‘Naagin 5’, will be seen portraying a critical role in this tale of bravery and sacrifice, capturing the true essence of nationalism.

Talking about the show, Surbhi said: “Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 is a tribute to the Indian Army and their families for their sacrifices to keep us safe and secure. I am honored for being part of this journey and doing my bit in bringing out the real emotions behind the war scenes of Kulgam operation.”

The narrative unfolds the inspiring journey of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, tracing the unsung story of the sacrifices made by the martyrs in the line of duty.

With action-packed battle scenes and high-octane emotions, the series captures the valiant galore and devotion of the ‘Shaurya Chakra’ awardee, taking the audience back to the war site of Kulgam operation.

Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the series, which chronicles the unparalleled tale of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, will premiere on Amazon miniTV soon.

