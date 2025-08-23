Surbhi Chandna opens up about the unexpected pause life threw her way

Mumbai, Aug 23 Actress Surbhi Chandna has joined the list of actors who have fallen prey to online hacking. Her official page - Feel Good Originals official account - Youtube channel and Gmail account have been hacked.

The actress who seemed in distress, took to social media in expressing the same. She wrote, “Life threw us an unexpected pause last night , Our Feel Good Originals official account was hacked ( GMAIL & YOUTUBE ) and we lost access to them. Our latest track FARZI was all set to meet you, but destiny had other plans for now. But here’s what we believe — no storm is strong enough to silence music, no setback big enough to stop a dream. Every pause is only preparing us for a louder, stronger comeback. We promise you this — FARZI will release, no matter what. And when it does, it won’t just be a song, it will be a celebration of resilience, of love, of the journey we are on together. Till then, thank you for standing by us, for believing in us. The chords may rest for a moment… but soon, they will strike again. #FeelGoodOriginals #Farzi #StrongerComeback."

Surbhi Chandna has produced a few projects under her banner, that went onto become hits. Surbhi rose to fame with her superhit show Ishqbaaz and is known for being cheerful and carefree.

The actress got married to the love of her life Karan Sharma in March, 2024. The wedding saw Surbhi decked up as a beautiful bride dancing her way to the mandap. Karan was seen getting emotional upon seeing his bride looking heavenly. Surbhi, a few months ago had shared a picture on social media wherein she was seen crying her eyes out while her husband, Karan Sharma, was seen comforting her.

She took to social media in expressing her emotions. The caption read, “Don’t come at my better half; he’s not trying to make me cry, but instead doing the opposite. This picture was clicked by him during my most vulnerable moment to cheer me up. Instagram is mostly about all the good times, and very rarely about the lows.

Celebrities hardly speak about the tough times, which creates a false picture. They say surviving the first year of marriage is the toughest, and rightly so. It’s important to be on the same page with your partner, especially after dating for 14 years. God knows how our parents made it look easy!” The actress has often spoken about realistic issues and also about mental health.

