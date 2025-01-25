Surbhi Chandna recreates ‘Dil Ke Taj Mahal Main’ in the middle of the forest

Mumbai, Jan 25 Television actress Surbhi Chandna recently shared lighthearted moments from her Kerala vacation.

In her post, the 'Naagin' actress revealed that while on a morning trek through the lush forests of Periyar, she couldn’t resist recreating the famous ‘Dil Ke Taj Mahal Main’ dance step, even in the middle of a forest. On Saturday, Surbhi posted a series of her candid photos from her time at the Periyar Tiger Reserve and Periyar Lake in Thekkady, along with a detailed caption reflecting her experience.

For the caption, the actress wrote, “Continuation to the Last Post And then it was time for some Adventure in Periyar Thekkady Heres all we did Breathing all the Fresh air and stocking it up before the Pollution Hits The Awkward Couple Pose for the Cam followed by the best silent 60 mins of Bamboo Rafting in the Cold Periyar Lake.”

Surbhi also shared her delight over the traditional Kerala meal, stating, “Feed me food on Banana Leaf for the rest of my life The 10 KM forest Trek made this boy soo hungry and the child like expression was so beautiful couldn’t help but capture it Date Night Essentials.”

“Met the most special gang of 50 year olds from Israel who were on their yearly trip.. did some real talk and made some connections for life along with the most knowledgeable Naturalist Alka ( also happens to be my character Name from one of my shows ) The cards of the Rummy veteran Francis is the oldest and the first employee at the property and soo gentle at Heart Karan and his adventures here at the Periyar Tiger Reserve doing a first of its kind Night forest walk with torches & Leech Socks spotting some Sambar Deer along our route Tried to copy the ‘Dil Ke Taj Mahal Main’ step not worrying to be judged in the middle of the forest during our morning Trek Also Pulled A Khatro Ke Khiladi Stunt on the wooden bridge while Chanting Om Namah Shivay,” she continued.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna is widely known for her roles in shows like “Naagin 5,” “Sanjivani,” and “Ishqbaaaz,” among others. She was last seen in the show “Sherdil Shergill” and the web series "Rakshak: India's Braves: Chapter 2.”

