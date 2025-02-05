Surbhi Chandna says ‘don’t come at my better half’ over tear-filled picture

Mumbai, Feb 5 Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna shared a tear-filled picture of herself and said that her husband Karan Sharma should not be blamed as he did not make her cry instead he was trying to cheer her up.

The actress also revealed that the picture was clicked two months after they were married. She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in tears while her husband looked into the camera making a goofy face to take a selfie.

The actress wrote: “Warning : Don’t Come at my Better Half .. he’s not trying to make me Cry Instead do the opposite Clicked by HIM at my most Vulnerable just to Cheer Me Up. Its saved in My Gallery so i know we have come a long way and the way ahead of us will come with its sack of Roses & Thorns”

“Yesss Instagram is mostly about all the good times and very rarely about the lows & hardly will you see celebrities speak about difficult times and portray as if it's been such a cake which actually is absolute(ly) false.”

The actress said that it is such a strange happy feeling that in a month they will “be a year old in our marriage”.

She then went down to pen some “learnings from 2024 and the marriage in general”.

“It’s never easy when you are trying to build a life together as Husband Wife you are only ever adjusting compromising & its so much more easy being girlfriend boyfriend ( you are writing your own manual)”

She added: “I missed my parents so much right after I got married and would break down missing my dady the most & then The responsibilities that came along no one ever told you and ever prepared you for it.”

“You are just about coping with one role and then something else erupts and then the loop is LOOPING We began working on our Music Label/ Production as producers along with my Acting Career with no help or guidance in the business , working together as professionals came with our share of fights , keeping egos away and finding that Middle Ground has been a learning.”

She added that the couple loved, helped each other heal.

“Just like the above picture , uplifted each others spirits when things didn’t go as planned & now on the path to help each other follow our dreams and passion. They say surviving the first year of marriage is the toughest.. rightfully so its definitely important to be on the same page with your partner. (sic)."

“Especially when you have dated for god damn 14 years.. god knows how our parents made it look easy ! Everyday we are finding that right tune we make pacts and enjoy every moment life’s throwing at us”

“Clicked on 21st May 2024 - two months of being married,” Surbhi concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor