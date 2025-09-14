Surbhi Chandna turns her “tourist” mode on while on a professional trip to Georgia

Mumbai, Sep 14 Television actress Surbhi Chandna seems to be having a ball of a time in Georgia.

The actress, who is in the heritage and touristy town of Europe, shared a few pictures straight from her luxurious trip. Chandna is in the town for a professional commitment and seems to have sneaked out time to unwind and set her tourist mode on.

In one of the pictures shared by Surbhi on our social media account, the actress can be seen roaming around the city and also gave a glimpse of the beautiful infrastructure and how creatively they have designed the town. In another picture, you can also see Surbhi is seen busy as a bee while getting ready for her shoot and has shared a picture straight from the green room of her vanity van. The actress, who has also turned into a producer, recently fell prey to online hacking. Her official page, Feel Good Originals official account, YouTube channel and Gmail account had been hacked.

The actress who seemed in distress took to her social media in expressing the same. She wrote, “Life threw us an unexpected pause last night. Our Feel Good Originals official account was hacked (GMAIL & YOUTUBE), and we lost access to them. Our latest track FARZI was all set to meet you, but destiny had other plans for now. But here’s what we believe — no storm is strong enough to silence music, no setback big enough to stop a dream. Every pause is only preparing us for a louder, stronger comeback. We promise you this — FARZI will release, no matter what. And when it does, it won’t just be a song; it will be a celebration of resilience, of love, of the journey we are on together. Till then, thank you for standing by us, for believing in us. The chords may rest for a moment… but soon, they will strike again. #FeelGoodOriginals #Farzi #StrongerComeback." For the uninitiated, Surbhi Chandna has produced a few projects under her banner that went on to become hits. The actress rose to fame with her superhit show “Ishqbaaz”.

The actress who got married to Karan Sharma in March 2024 had a lavish wedding. Surbhi was seen decked up as a beautiful bride dancing her way to the mandapa while her husband Karan was seen getting emotional.

