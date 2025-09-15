Surbhi Chandna’s family reunion turns into a night of ‘piping hot topics’ and Asian flavours

Mumbai, Sep 15 Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna, on Monday, gave a glimpse into her recent family reunion, where they came together for an Asian dinner.

The actress shared how the evening was filled with delicious food, cocktails, and piping hot conversations, making it a perfect start to her birthday month celebrations. Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared a series of photos and videos where she is seen enjoying Asian flavours with her husband Karan Sharma, and family members.

For the caption, the I'shqbaaaz' actress wrote, “This House is Filled with Virgos Celebrated KS, me and Sanjux cause it’s our month Beeetches ! Before we jet off to do our ritual birthday the family reunited last night for everyones favourite Asian Dinner Some piping hot topics discussed over yum piping hot food and one of the best in the city cocktails.”

In the pictures, Surbhi Chandna is seen striking cheerful poses with Karan and other family members. She also dropped glimpses of the lavish Asian spread — from refreshing mocktails to delectable dishes — capturing the essence of a warm family dinner filled with good food and great company.

Meanwhile, Surbhi, who has also ventured into production, recently grabbed headlines after falling victim to online hacking. Her official platform “Feel Good Originals,” along with its YouTube channel and Gmail account, was hacked in the cyberattack.

Informing the same via a post on Instagram, the Sanjivani actress wrote, “Life threw us an unexpected pause last night. Our Feel Good Originals official account was hacked (GMAIL & YOUTUBE), and we lost access to them. Our latest track FARZI was all set to meet you, but destiny had other plans for now. But here’s what we believe — no storm is strong enough to silence music, no setback big enough to stop a dream. Every pause is only preparing us for a louder, stronger comeback.”

“We promise you this — FARZI will release, no matter what. And when it does, it won’t just be a song; it will be a celebration of resilience, of love, of the journey we are on together. Till then, thank you for standing by us, for believing in us. The chords may rest for a moment… but soon, they will strike again. #FeelGoodOriginals #Farzi #StrongerComeback.”

In terms of work, Surbhi is widely known for her stint in the shows like, “Ishqbaaaz,” Sanjivani,” “Naagin 5,” and “Sherdil Shergill.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor