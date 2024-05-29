Surbhi Jyoti shares her birthday plans, excitement for series 'Gunaah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Actor Surbhi Jyoti is celebrating her birthday today. Not only the actor is excited for this big day but has also shared delight for her upcoming series titled 'Gunaah'.

Jyoti is celebrating her special day by travelling out of the country.

Surbhi will be seen in a different avatar alongside Gashmeer Mahajani in a new drama series.

The show is directed by Anil Senior and created by Anirudh Pathak.

Sharing her excitement and expressing her feelings, Surbhi Jyoti stated, "It is like a double celebration for me, but I am really looking forward to the response we get for the series because my birthday comes every year. I am very grateful for all the love and blessings that people share for my birthday. This series is something that I really, really look forward to. I want people to watch this series, love it, and fall in love with all the characters. I am really excited."

Recently, the makers unveiled the series' teaser, which is set in a world where betrayal and mystery collide.

Gunaah follows Abhimanyu, played by Gashmeer Mahajani who is out there to blur the lines between right & wrong, friends and enemies, mercy & retribution

Produced under the banner of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, with producers Sukesh Dev Motwani, Mautik Tolia, and Persis Siganporia.

'Gunaah' to be out on Disney+ Hotstar on June 3.

