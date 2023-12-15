Suresh Raina wishes "happy married life" to Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Former Indian batter Suresh Raina has congratulated the newlywed couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram.

He took to X and wrote, "Congratulations @RandeepHooda & Lin. Wishing you both a very happy married life!"

https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1735697221298118825

Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur.

Dr Nishikant Dubey, Member of Parliament also congratulated Randeep and Lin. He mentioned in his post, "Best wishes to the newlywed couple Randeep Hooda"

https://twitter.com/nishikant_dubey/status/1735692518153429420

Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Randeep dressed in white, looked like a beautiful Manipuri groom as he was surrounded by his family and relatives. Another video from the wedding ceremony has Lin dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride

Randeep was spotted wearing a white shawl. Lin was dressed in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt made up of thick cloth and bamboo. It was ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter.

They posted pictures from the ceremony on their respective Instagram handles and wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One (black heart and infinity emojis) #JustMarried."

Another caption reads, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after (red heart emoji)."

Even though, earlier, Randeep and Lin never confirmed their relationship in public, the two often post pictures of each other on social media.

Later, they threw a wedding reception for the members of the film industry. From filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Jackie Shroff to Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the function, which was held in Mumbai.

While Randeep donned an all-black outfit, his wife chose a glittery red saree with a veil on her head.

On the work front, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor